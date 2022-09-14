A new report by Contentsquare presents important benchmark data and insights to help tourism and hospitality businesses create a digital experience that meets the wants and needs of today’s travelers.

The travel industry continues to show strong signs of recovery as we enter the final stretch of 2022. As travelers emerge from two years of restrictions eager to plan their next trip, they now have higher expectations about what the digital travel experience should offer.

Travelers want to search, browse, compare, and complete their booking quickly and without friction. If websites load slowly or bury relevant information below the fold line, travelers will likely bounce and move to a competitor’s website.

If travel brands want to take advantage of the surge in demand, they must create compelling digital experiences that inspire travelers at every step of the online journey, including dreaming, planning, booking, in-trip, and post-trip.

“Joining meaningful experiences across large parts of the traveler’s engagement lifecycle is no longer an option,” said James McCormick, vice president of product marketing and strategy at Contentsquare. “To compete and get ahead, travel firms must do this — and do it well.”

The most effective way to improve the digital experience is with a data-driven approach that helps stakeholders understand why travelers behave the way they do online: What makes them complete a purchase, and what makes them abandon their cart?

“Travel and hospitality businesses with advanced data strategies are over 14 times more likely to drive better experiences than those with weak ones,” McCormick said.

For its 2022 Travel Digital Experience Benchmark Report, Contentsquare analyzed over 100 data points from more than 2.7 billion user sessions across more than 300 travel and hospitality websites worldwide. The result is a report packed full of metrics, insights, and success stories that tourism and hospitality businesses can use to make informed decisions about how to create a customer-focused online experience to improve customer satisfaction, drive loyalty, and ultimately increase bookings.

In this report, you’ll find:

Key customer experience browsing and conversion metrics to help you find out how your website is performing compared to industry benchmarks

Data-based insights and best practices for keeping visitors engaged and reducing cart abandonment

The key differences between mobile and desktop traffic and browsing behaviors, and tips for creating better user experiences for each channel

Recommendations for optimizing two critical parts of your website: the homepage and destination pages

Case studies from travel brands like Center Parcs, Club Med, and Thalys showing how they improved their conversion rates and mobile revenue with Contentsquare

Advice from Contentsquare’s experts on how to improve site engagement metrics like scroll rate and bounce rate

This content was created collaboratively by Contentsquare and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.