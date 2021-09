Skift Take Analyzing lodging booking data shows that hotels are now consistently outperforming vacation rentals. Vacation rentals were the winners of 2020, but some pre-pandemic patterns might be returning.

Hotel bookings are now consistently outperforming bookings for vacation rentals around the world, analysis by Skift Research shows. The Skift Recovery Index analyzes the performance of the travel industry for 22 countries, based on data we collect from 19 data partn