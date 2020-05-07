Support Skift’s Independent JournalismMake a Contribution Now
Global tourism faces an uncertain future as industry leaders grapple with the unprecedented changes wrought by COVID-19. For destination leaders, the crisis is generating new questions about how to best guide their organizations and communities through this difficult time and to prepare them for future recovery.
But even in this moment of doubt, those in the industry are already coming together to experiment, test new strategies, and find solutions to speed recovery.
That’s whySkift, the global tourism industry’s most trusted source of evidence-based information, has joined forces with Twenty31, an international tourism management consultancy, to help industry leaders develop plausible paths to destination and community renewal.
The Skift-Twenty31 Partnership leverages Skift’s expertise in envisioning the future of tourism, across all sectors, with Twenty31’s tourism scenario planning models to first navigate, then redevelop, their destinations for the future.
Together, the partnership offers destination organizations new tools and services to support rapid recovery in the short-term, along with forward-looking strategic initiatives to ensure on-going success.
Capabilities include:
- Research: Deep research and situational analysis to assess areas of vulnerability, untapped opportunities, and define plausible scenarios and drivers for tourism recovery.
- Strategic Planning: Actionable planning and implementation of marketing, design, and product development strategies.
- Content Development: Thought-leadership to build reputation and awareness for your brand and initiatives.
- Workshops and Presentations: Forward-looking presentations and innovation workshops to uncover trends, consumer thinking, and solve mission-critical issues.
Email destinations@skift.com to set up an introductory call and define your path to recovery and resiliency in 2020 and beyond.
We’re also running a short survey to understand the regional impact of the pandemic and hear learnings from destination leaders. Share your insights here: The State of Destinations – Accelerating Tourism Recovery