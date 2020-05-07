Global tourism faces an uncertain future as industry leaders grapple with the unprecedented changes wrought by COVID-19. For destination leaders, the crisis is generating new questions about how to best guide their organizations and communities through this difficult time and to prepare them for future recovery.

But even in this moment of doubt, those in the industry are already coming together to experiment, test new strategies, and find solutions to speed recovery.

That’s whySkift, the global tourism industry’s most trusted source of evidence-based information, has joined forces with Twenty31, an international tourism management consultancy, to help industry leaders develop plausible paths to destination and community renewal.

The Skift-Twenty31 Partnership leverages Skift’s expertise in envisioning the future of tourism, across all sectors, with Twenty31’s tourism scenario planning models to first navigate, then redevelop, their destinations for the future.

Together, the partnership offers destination organizations new tools and services to support rapid recovery in the short-term, along with forward-looking strategic initiatives to ensure on-going success.

Capabilities include: