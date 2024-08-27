The event planning and venue sourcing landscape is undergoing a profound transformation driven by technological advancements, evolving attendee expectations, and a challenging economic climate characterized by rising costs and budget constraints.

As these factors converge, event planners and hospitality professionals must adapt to a rapidly changing environment, necessitating innovative strategies and tools to stay ahead of the curve.

This report outlines the major trends impacting event planners and hotel professionals and offers practical solutions to address these challenges. Readers will gain insights into:

Creative and efficient methods of collaboration to manage higher costs

Strategies to improve RFP responsiveness and contracting efficiency

Tools and technologies that facilitate immersive experiences and support sustainability, accessibility, and DEI goals

Tactics for rebuilding relationships with suppliers and partners after staff turnover

Approaches for managing strong group demand and tight lead times

Best practices for enhancing attendee experiences through structured networking events

Innovative ways to leverage venue sourcing tools to find unique event spaces

By leveraging these insights and solutions, industry professionals can work together more effectively and capitalize on the current opportunities for growth in the events sector.