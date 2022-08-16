Virgin Voyages has raised $550 million in fresh capital led by new investor BlackRock, with additional financing from existing investors Bain Capital Private Equity and Virgin Group, plus support from other lenders.

The cruise line, created by entrepreneur Richard Branson, debuted during the pandemic and operates two ships. It is positioned as a premium brand.

“Virgin Voyages has successfully launched a new brand in the cruise industry and proven its appeal to both the traditional and non-traditional cruiser, allowing the brand to tap into new markets and re-imagine this travel category,” said Ryan Cotton, a managing director at Bain Capital.