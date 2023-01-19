Entrepreneur Richard Branson and Virgin Group announced a reorganization of their hotel brands on Thursday. Virgin Group, which owns a half-dozen luxury Virgin Hotels, will take control of Branson’s private collection of hotels, retreats, and islands (including Branson’s own much-hyped Necker Island), marketed as Virgin Limited Edition.

Both brands will now fall under Virgin Group’s new parent brand, Virgin Hotels Collection. James Bermingham, current CEO of Virgin Hotels will become CEO of Virgin Hotels Collection on April 1, leading all the brands. Jon Brown, CEO of Virgin Limited Edition, will step down in March.

This year Virgin Group plans to open a Virgin Hotels property in New York, followed by one in Glasgow, bringing the number of Virgin Hotels to eight. It will also open an ultra-luxury property, Son Bunyola Hotel, in Mallorca, under the Virgin Limited Edition brand.

The company’s pipeline for future years includes Virgin Residences Miami and Virgin Hotels Denver, both in 2025.