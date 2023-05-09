Virgin Atlantic is launching a new on-board activity pack and meal selection for its younger traveler’s this summer.

Younger guests departing from UK airports will receive their packs at the departure gate, and will include sunglasses, a sensory poppit toy, a holiday journal and an activity book with a selection of colored pencils, all created in partnership with RowType.

Credit: Virgin Atlantic

Furthermore, Virgin Atlantic will also be enhancing its catering offering for younger traveler’s.

The new menu will include a range of new healthy snacks, including an organic smoothie, giant cookie, cheese dippers, and fruit bowl. Additionally, chicken goujons, sweetcorn, and potato wedges will be added to the menu.

Credit: Virgin Atlantic

Paul Mills, head of inflight services at Virgin Atlantic said, “We’re incredibly pleased to announce our new kids’ pack and enhanced meal offering for children traveling with Virgin Atlantic. We love creating unique moments for all our customers onboard Virgin Atlantic, including our younger travelers.”

