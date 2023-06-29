We are excited to introduce several new features to our chatbot, Ask Skift, that enhance its capabilities and improve the user experience. First, we have integrated OpenAI functions, allowing Ask Skift to query our content interactively and provide more accurate and comprehensive answers to user questions.
Additionally, Ask Skift now has a conversation history feature, enabling users to ask follow-up questions or refer back to previous inquiries. This creates a more dynamic and interactive experience, allowing users to engage with the chatbot in a conversational manner and build upon earlier discussions.
Ask Skift has also gained the ability to speak in markdown format. This means the chatbot can incorporate various text formatting options, such as hyperlinks, bold text, footnotes, and more. By utilizing markdown, Ask Skift can provide enriched responses with improved readability and visual cues, making it easier for users to navigate and understand the shared information.
Earlier this month we rolled out two other updates. One lets users instantly provide feedback on the quality of answers with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down. We review both of these on a regular basis to tweak the chatbot in order to deliver better answers. Users can also instantly email themselves Ask Skift answers by clicking on the email icon in the top right-hand corner of the chatbot.
With these new features, Ask Skift aims to deliver more accurate, interactive, and visually appealing responses, ensuring a seamless and productive user experience.
Skift and Skift Research: These sources provide general information about the business of travel.
SEC documents: Information from the SEC, including 10-K and 10-Q documents, is used for gathering financial information.
Airline Weekly: This source provides deeper information about airlines.
Daily Lodging Report: This is used for gathering deeper information about hospitality.
Skift Meetings: This source provides deeper information about the meetings industry.
In all cases, Ask Skift uses a similarity search to find relevant documents based on the question asked. This ensures that the most accurate and relevant information is used to answer your queries.
Comprehensive Training: Ask Skift has been trained on an extensive database of travel industry content. This includes the entirety of Skift archives over the last 11 years, encompassing daily stories, research reports, trends reports, and specialized products such as Airline Weekly, Daily Lodging Report, and Skift Meetings. It also includes all the U.S. public travel companies’ financial SEC annual and quarterly reports May 2023.
Constant Updates: The bot is updated regularly with new stories or reports, ensuring it has the most current information available.
Expertise: The tool is specifically designed to handle questions about the travel sector, offering focused and specialized knowledge.
AI Technology: The use of advanced AI enables Ask Skift to understand and respond to a variety of queries, offering a level of interaction that wasn’t possible before May 2023.
These factors collectively make Ask Skift a trustworthy resource for information about the business of travel.