We are excited to introduce several new features to our chatbot, Ask Skift, that enhance its capabilities and improve the user experience. First, we have integrated OpenAI functions, allowing Ask Skift to query our content interactively and provide more accurate and comprehensive answers to user questions.

Additionally, Ask Skift now has a conversation history feature, enabling users to ask follow-up questions or refer back to previous inquiries. This creates a more dynamic and interactive experience, allowing users to engage with the chatbot in a conversational manner and build upon earlier discussions.

Ask Skift has also gained the ability to speak in markdown format. This means the chatbot can incorporate various text formatting options, such as hyperlinks, bold text, footnotes, and more. By utilizing markdown, Ask Skift can provide enriched responses with improved readability and visual cues, making it easier for users to navigate and understand the shared information.

Earlier this month we rolled out two other updates. One lets users instantly provide feedback on the quality of answers with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down. We review both of these on a regular basis to tweak the chatbot in order to deliver better answers. Users can also instantly email themselves Ask Skift answers by clicking on the email icon in the top right-hand corner of the chatbot.

With these new features, Ask Skift aims to deliver more accurate, interactive, and visually appealing responses, ensuring a seamless and productive user experience.