With “Wisdom & Obi,” the creative team at Expedia have successfully captured the essence of travel.

Travel is all about creating lasting memories and experiences that stay with us long after the journey has ended. Travel advertising is no exception – it should seek to capture the imagination of its audience and inspire them to explore new places, try new things and create unforgettable moments. But how do travel brands achieve this? Expedia’s in-house creative team might just have the answer.

With this campaign, Expedia has shifted its advertising approach, veering away from the lighthearted and humorous tone of its previous campaigns. Instead, the company has focused on the compelling force of inclusive storytelling, exemplified in their latest ad that showcases the emotional connection between a father and son and the power of the memories travel can create. The ad taps into the universal feeling of nostalgia that accompanies memories of cherished journeys and seeks to highlight the significance of travel in creating lasting bonds and unforgettable experiences.

By tapping into our emotions, travel brands can create compelling narratives that resonate with their audience on a personal level, which is something the Expedia team has done very successfully with this new campaign. As the video says, “You were made to remember some days forever, we were made to help you find the best way there.”

Wisdom & Obi, Expedia.

