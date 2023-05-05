As preparations continue for the coronation of HM The King Charles III on May 6, The Dorchester London has transformed its famous façade with a modern reinterpretation of the decorations used for the coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

The original decorations, which were designed by British stage set designer Oliver Messe, featured draping along the hotel’s curved balconies to create the impression of a theatre stage, and the 2023 iteration is no different, with the Union Jack coloured drapery setting the stage for the celebrations to come.

You can see the decorations in the video below:

In addition to the decorations, the hotel will offer an array of themed treats throughout the coronation weekend, including a royal-inspired afternoon tea curated by the hotel’s executive pastry chef Michael Kwan, as well as a serving of the newly created ‘Sovereign Martini’, inspired by The King’s favourite drink.

