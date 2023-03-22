“Can you write me lyrics of a new song about the travel industry buzzwords such as local, REVPAR, experiences, NDC, duty of care, AI, transformative travel, regenerative travel, overtourism, bleisure and revenge travel?”

Skift, always battle-testing the future of travel…

That was the prompt I gave to both ChatGPT (now about four months into its public life) and Google Bard (only one day into its public release), as a way to test the capabilities of the two AI chat agents that have captured the imagination of the globe. And the travel industry and various applications to come.

Not really the most scientific of tests but if any of them can navigate the travel industry buzzwords and put them into context and rhyme, that would be a win in itself. So here, the results of the test:

ChatGPT:

Verse 1: I’m packing up my bags, got a thirst for something new

The world’s a playground, there’s so much to pursue

I’m chasing down the buzzwords, the trends of the day

Got a checklist of experiences that I wanna play

Chorus: Local, REVPAR, transformative travel too

NDC, duty of care, AI, and regenerative views

Overtourism, bleisure, revenge travel’s on my mind

I’m a traveler on a mission, gotta leave it all behind

Verse 2:

I wanna be where the locals go, not the tourist traps

I wanna try the street food and feel the city’s pulse

I’m looking for that perfect balance, between work and play

Bleisure is the name of the game, gotta find my way

Chorus:

Local, REVPAR, transformative travel too

NDC, duty of care, AI, and regenerative views

Overtourism, bleisure, revenge travel’s on my mind

I’m a traveler on a mission, gotta leave it all behind

Verse 3:

I’m mindful of the impact, that my travels have

Regenerative travel’s what I’m looking for, gotta give back

I’m learning about the culture, the history and the art

Transformative travel’s my goal, gotta open up my heart

Chorus:

Local, REVPAR, transformative travel too

NDC, duty of care, AI, and regenerative views

Overtourism, bleisure, revenge travel’s on my mind

I’m a traveler on a mission, gotta leave it all behind

Verse 4:

But sometimes I just wanna let loose, let my hair down

Revenge travel’s what I need, gotta paint the town

I’ll party like it’s 2019, forget about my woes

Overtourism’s not my problem, gotta strike a pose

Chorus:

Local, REVPAR, transformative travel too

NDC, duty of care, AI, and regenerative views

Overtourism, bleisure, revenge travel’s on my mind

I’m a traveler on a mission, gotta leave it all behind

Outro:

I’m a traveler on a mission, gotta leave it all behind

Gotta chase those buzzwords, gotta see what I can find.

And now, Google Bard’s attempt:

(Verse 1)

I’m in the travel industry,

And I’m here to tell you about the buzzwords

That are all the rage these days.

Local is the new black,

REVPAR is the name of the game,

And experiences are what it’s all about.

NDC is the future of travel,

Duty of care is our responsibility,

And transformative travel is the way to go.

Regenerative travel is the way to heal the planet,

And overtourism is a real problem,

But AI can help us solve it.

Bleisure is the new way to work,

And revenge travel is the way to get back at the pandemic.

(Chorus)

So come on, let’s travel the world,

And experience all that it has to offer.

Let’s make a difference in the world,

And leave it a better place than we found it.

Let’s travel responsibly,

And make sure that we’re not contributing to the problem.

Let’s travel with a purpose,

And make sure that we’re making a difference.

(Verse 2)

The travel industry is a powerful force,

And we can use it to make a difference in the world.

So let’s get out there and explore,

And let’s make the most of this amazing planet.

(Chorus) So come on, let’s travel the world,

And experience all that it has to offer.

Let’s make a difference in the world,

And leave it a better place than we found it.

Let’s travel responsibly,

And make sure that we’re not contributing to the problem.

Let’s travel with a purpose,

And make sure that we’re making a difference.

My verdict: ChatGPT wins hands down, for rhyming, for being more playful AND putting the buzzwords into right context, in other words, more Skifty. Bard was more literal, boring and didn’t rhyme at all, in other words, like the other boring travel trades.

There it is, never accuse us of not worrying about the future of travel, you can now go about your day.