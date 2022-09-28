U.S. hotel operator Standard International is betting on Thailand’s post-pandemic tourism recovery. Bloomberg said Standard is hoping to power an expansion in Asia that will see it open properties in popular and less-explored destinations. Thai developer Sansiri is the majority owner of Standard.

The plan is to open boutique hotels under the flagship brand ‘The Standard’ in the seaside resort town of Pattaya and tourist island Phuket by 2025.

They also aim to manage as many as five properties under the Bunkhouse brand for the first time in Asia in smaller towns such as Chiang Mai. Besides Chiang Mai, Standard is also considering historically-rich Thai towns Sukhothai and Ayutthaya, as well as the seaside province of Krabias possible locations for new hotels.

The plan follows the opening of The Standard in Bangkok’s Mahanakhon Tower in July.

The company plans to open more of its branded hotels in Singapore and Melbourne next year, with eight more lined up for Europe and North America, taking the worldwide tally of properties under its management to at least 20 by 2026.

Story by Bloomberg. This summary appeared today in Daily Lodging Report, which offers essential industry news for hospitality and lodging executives. Subscribe here.