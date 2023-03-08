Membership Collective Group is best known for its Soho House upscale member’s clubs and hotels and for being unprofitable for decades. The London-based company wants to change both things.

In a few weeks, it will change its name to Soho House & Co., and its executives said during a Wednesday earnings call they have a path to profitability.

“Our profits are not where we’d like them to be, and we will do better,” said Andrew Carnie, president and director. “It’s our highest focus as a public company.”

In the fourth quarter, Membership Collective Group reported that it narrowed its loss to $13 million on revenue of $270 million. Total members grew to 226,830, up 7 percent on the previous quarter.

It expects 2023 revenue to come in between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion.

The company will slow down its expansion of properties, returning to a 5 to 7 openings a year pace — which is a pace that’s easier to streamline and keep profitable.

Executives outlined on Wednesday a few tactical steps they’ll make to take a more data-driven approach to operations and improve profitability.

“We can raise prices, but the real opportunity is to run a more efficient business,” Carnie said.

Data analysis has shown that its members are using their facilities just as much post-pandemic as before Covid but they’re doing so at different times, executives said. So the company is “adjusting its cost basis accordingly” to reduce its “in-house operating expenses.”

The company is trimming the production of content, digital, and other corporate expenses. In one example, it will cut its “editorial content” expenditure by about 40 percent “going forward.”

In recent months, the company said it has found “sizable opportunities” to be more cost-efficient in how it procures supplies for its food-and-beverage offerings.

“We are confident that [all of our measures] will help us generate stronger, more consistent earnings going forward and achieving above 10% adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] margins in 2023,” Carnie said.