The Royal Scotsman is set to launch the ‘Dior Spa Royal Scotsman,’ in collaboration with Dior Beauty starting from April 2023.

A new carriage dedicated to wellness will host the spa, with the French Maison’s wellness specialists having designed three personalized treatments, including the D-Travel body massage, D-Elements body massage and the D-Highlands facial.

Credit: Pierre Mouton for Parfums Christian Dior

In addition to the Spa, the luxury train will also add novel journeys to its 2023 schedule that hone in on culinary and adventurous experiences.

These journeys include the ‘Highland Survival Adventure’ crafted in association with luxury adventure travel experts WILDNIS, from June 30th to July 3rd, 2023, and ‘A Taste of Scotland with Michelin-starred Chef Tom Kitchin’, which is scheduled to run from September 4th to 6th, 2023.

