Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America will resume its weekly trips to Kahului, Maui starting on September 3, the cruise company announced on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise suspended trips to the island in early August to avoid taking up local resources dedicated toward relief and combating the wildfires in West Maui.

In the aftermath of the devastating wildfires in West Maui, airlines, tour operators and tourists reduced their trips to the island. Maui, which is dependent on tourism, has seen unemployment soar.

State and local officials welcomed Norwegian Cruise’s return and hope more businesses will follow. “We are encouraging travelers and visitor industry companies, such as Norwegian Cruise Line, to make a responsible return to the island, visiting the many areas that were not impacted by the fires and are welcoming travelers back,” said Kalani Ka‘anā‘anā, chief brand officer of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.