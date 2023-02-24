Marriott International said on Friday that its chief financial officer, Leeny Oberg, will now also lead the company’s global development organization, responsible for the strategic growth at the world’s largest hotel operator.

As executive vice president for development, Oberg will advocate for the Bethesda, Maryland-based company’s portfolio of 31 brands as the company aims to woo investors and developers to pick its offerings.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano on Friday became president, not just top boss. Capuano added the title after Stephanie Linnartz, the previous president, left Marriott to become CEO of Under Armour.

Marriott also said on Friday that it had appointed veteran Tina Edmundson president of luxury, and long-time leader Peggy Fang Roe as executive vice president and chief customer officer.

Leeny Oberg has long had an intimate fluency with the group's strategic plan — regularly on display in analyst calls with investors and public presentations.




