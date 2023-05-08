Marina Bay Sands Hotel has launched a series of new Smart Hotel features within its mobile app.

Singapore’s largest hotel, which boasts over 2,200 rooms and suites, is to offer its guests a raft of new services through the app, including the opportunity to bypass the conventional check-in process at the front desk and complete verification requirements remotely.

Credit: Marian Bay Sands Hotel

Guests will also be able to use their mobile phones as ‘digital keycards’ in order to access their rooms and the hotel lifts, as well as order in-room services, validate bills and make payments.

Available for both Android and Apple users, these new services are the first stage in a transformative initiative aimed to integrate digital experiences into the guest journey.

“Marina Bay Sands has always embraced technology in our constant pursuit to enhance service standards and convenience for our guests,” said Paul Town, chief operating officer at Marina Bay Sands.

“Our aim is to not only transform the conventional check-in experience, but to also allow guests to truly maximize their time and start discovering the property from the moment they arrive. We have big plans for our digital offerings and are investing heavily to enhance the overall customer journey across even more touch-points,” Town continued.

At the Skift IDEA Awards, we are looking for hotel projects that are defining the future of hotels and the guest experience.

If you have an exciting initiative to share, head to the Skift IDEA Awards and start your submission today.