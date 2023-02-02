The CEO of London’s Heathrow Airport, John Holland-Kaye, will step down from his post later this year the airport announced Thursday. His departure comes after nine years at the helm of the UK’s busiest airport.

The Terminal 5 departures area at London’s Heathrow Airport. (Skift)

Holland-Kaye’s departure comes after a chaotic rebound in travel from the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, Heathrow was forced to implement flight caps during the peak summer travel season that were largely attributed to understaffing. While the situation eased in the fall, blame was largely placed on the airport for not hiring enough in advance of what many forecast to be a robust summer season.

However, prior to the Covid pandemic, Holland-Kaye is credited with successfully navigating Heathrow’s long-term expansion plan through various political and legal challenges to approval. The $17 billion (£14 billion) plan includes a third runway, as well as terminal and other facility expansions. And, while approved before the crisis, most airports have found it necessary to move forward with pre-pandemic expansion plans amid the robust return of travelers.

Holland-Kaye will stay on as CEO of Heathrow until a successor is appointed, the airport said.