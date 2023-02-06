In 2022, the Loews Hotels chain of 25 luxury properties generated $117 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization — a measure of profit — on revenue of $721 million, its parent company reported on Monday.

For the year, Loews Corp., a New York City-based conglomerate that runs insurance, energy, and hotel business units, generated $1 billion in net income off of $14 billion in revenue.

Loews Hotels’ results significantly improved due to higher occupancy of 79 percent and average daily room rates of $257, as travel rebounded from the impacts of the pandemic, the company said. But the hotel unit’s adjusted earnings were roughly half of the pre-pandemic 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $227 million, with 2018 having a similarly higher figure. Back in 2019, the brand was getting an average nightly rate of $288 and had 84.6 percent occupancy across its system.

Here are the 2022 figures:

In recent months, higher hotel revenues were partially offset by increased operating expenses due to the higher demand levels and resumption of additional pre-pandemic services.

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando. Source: Loews Hotels.

On January 1 Alex Tisch became the president and CEO of Loews Hotels — succeeding his cousin once removed Jon Tisch, who became executive chairman and remains co-chairman of the board. Alex, a fourth-generation family member, joined Loews Hotels in 2017 and was named its president in September 2020.