Jumeirah Group CEO José Silva said in a company email he would step down. Thomas Meier, named chief operating officer last year, will be interim CEO, as Hotelier Middle East first reported on Thursday.

For five years, Silva led the Dubai-based hotel group, championing a scale up worldwide. Silva also led a refresh of the company’s offerings, including the planned launch of the ultra-luxury Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai, that’s expected to open in late 2023.

Meier previously worked at Minor Group and Fairmont Raffles Hotels.