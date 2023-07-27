As revenge luxury travel and yacht charters for high net worth travelers shifts to exotic locations at slightly more affordable prices, the introduction of emission-free yachting may now allow these private experiences to be a more eco-conscious option, as well.

Sunreef Yachts has announced that work has begun on the development of its latest sustainable sailing superyacht, known as the Zero Cat. The new emission-free catamaran from the Polish shipyard is set to measure over 90 feet long and will combine hydrogen power and eclectic compulsion to achieve a ‘new level of eco-conscious cruising,’ according to Sunreef.

Credit: Sunreef Yachts

Building upon the success of their patented ‘solar skin’, which can already be seen in operation across its eco collection of yachts, the Zero Cat will use an on-board hydrogen generator to produce hydrogen from methanol, providing ‘self-sufficiency and unlimited autonomy’ for the vessel.

Sunreef states that the technology will generate emission-free energy to power both the electric propulsion and hotel loads for the vessel, and have provided a graphic of how the system will work, which you can take a look at below:

Credit: Sunreef Yachts

“Our goal is to revolutionize the industry by offering discerning customers an exceptional zero-emission sailing experience. This project represents a milestone in our ongoing commitment to protecting our oceans and preserving the natural beauty of the seas,” said Nicolas Lapp, CTO & co-founder of Sunreef Yachts.

