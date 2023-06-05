Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s newest airline, has unveiled the first of two new livery designs set to be featured on its aircraft when it commences operation in 2025 on its social media channels.
The striking purple livery, which the airline calls a perfect blend of “cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance,” is being showcased on a Boeing 787-9 following a confirmed order for 39 of the aircrafts with Boeing in March.
Operating from Riyadh as its hub, the airline aims to connect to more than 100 destinations by the end of the decade.
You can take a look at the full video released by Riyadh Air below:
Tags: airlines, design, livery, Riyadh Air