Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s newest airline, has unveiled the first of two new livery designs set to be featured on its aircraft when it commences operation in 2025 on its social media channels.

Credit: Riyadh Air

The striking purple livery, which the airline calls a perfect blend of “cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance,” is being showcased on a Boeing 787-9 following a confirmed order for 39 of the aircrafts with Boeing in March.

We are delighted to unveil the first of two #RiyadhAir livery designs, a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance.



The #FutureTakesFlight

The new livery on @RiyadhAir's first 787-9 is "Chef's Kiss!" Fresh out of the paint hangar, this beauty is ready to show the new airline's branding to the world!

Operating from Riyadh as its hub, the airline aims to connect to more than 100 destinations by the end of the decade.

You can take a look at the full video released by Riyadh Air below:

#RiyadhAir writes a new chapter in the sky, taking technology to new heights and hospitality to a whole new level.



The #FutureTakesFlight

