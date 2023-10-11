Conceived by Mark and Jonnie Houston, in collaboration with Mitchell Hochberg of Lightstone, Level 8 is a multi-layered hospitality concept spread across 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space at the Moxy & AC Hotel Downtown LA.
The new concept encompasses eight distinct maze-like destinations that offer a range of dining, drinking and entertainment experiences.
As you can see from the video above, Level 8 is very design-focused, with a number of themed rooms that have taken inspiration from global experiences, that according to a release, are all ‘held together by their link to Downtown LA’.
The Level 8 experience is told through the eyes of its fictional founder, ‘Mr. Wanderlust’, and boasts a range of experiential elements including a 40-foot harp, a speakeasy which is entered through a waterfall, a rotating carousel bar, and a space that has been modeled on a 19th-century cathedral.
You can see the full list of spaces on offer below:
- Mr. Wanderlust: A lively piano bar and jazz lounge
- Lucky Mizu by Chef Hisae Stuck: An experience inspired by the Japanese art of cooking with water.
- Maison Kasai by Chef Joshua Gil: A French-Teppanyaki experience.
- Qué Bárbaro by Chef Ray Garcia: A South American live fire grill.
- Golden Hour: A rooftop pool deck.
- The Brown Sheep: A food truck serving Mexican street food.
- Mother of Pearl: An al fresco oyster and ceviche bar.
- Sinners y Santos: A bar modeled around a 19th-century cathedral.
More information on Level 8 can be found here.
Tags: experiences, experiential, food and beverage, food and drink, interior design