Conceived by Mark and Jonnie Houston, in collaboration with Mitchell Hochberg of Lightstone, Level 8 is a multi-layered hospitality concept spread across 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space at the Moxy & AC Hotel Downtown LA.

The new concept encompasses eight distinct maze-like destinations that offer a range of dining, drinking and entertainment experiences.

As you can see from the video above, Level 8 is very design-focused, with a number of themed rooms that have taken inspiration from global experiences, that according to a release, are all ‘held together by their link to Downtown LA’.

Credit: Michael Kleinberg

Credit: Michael Kleinberg

The Level 8 experience is told through the eyes of its fictional founder, ‘Mr. Wanderlust’, and boasts a range of experiential elements including a 40-foot harp, a speakeasy which is entered through a waterfall, a rotating carousel bar, and a space that has been modeled on a 19th-century cathedral.

Credit: Michael Kleinberg

You can see the full list of spaces on offer below:

Mr. Wanderlust: A lively piano bar and jazz lounge

A lively piano bar and jazz lounge Lucky Mizu by Chef Hisae Stuck: An experience inspired by the Japanese art of cooking with water.

A French-Teppanyaki experience.

A French-Teppanyaki experience Qué Bárbaro by Chef Ray Garcia: A South American live fire grill.

A South American live fire grill. Golden Hour: A rooftop pool deck.

A rooftop pool deck. The Brown Sheep: A food truck serving Mexican street food.

A food truck serving Mexican street food. Mother of Pearl: An al fresco oyster and ceviche bar .

An al fresco oyster and ceviche bar Sinners y Santos: A bar modeled around a 19th-century cathedral.

More information on Level 8 can be found here.