Experience Abu Dhabi has launched a new global campaign titled ‘Find Your Place’, with the aim of inspiring curiosity ‘for every type of traveller.’
The campaign video follows four characters as they explore Abu Dhabi for the first time, with destinations featured in the campaign including Al Ain Oasis, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and the Al Wathba Fossil Dunes.
You can take a look at the video below:
