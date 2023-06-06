A new program designed to reduce the carbon footprint of air travel has been launched under a new partnership between the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) and SimpliFlying.

APEX Greener powered by SimpliFlying aims to lesson the impact of air travel on the environment by empowering airlines to choose more sustainable products.

Credit: Apex Greener Powered by SimpliFlying

By providing a shared airline industry database of in-flight airline products and their APEX Greener rating – by utilizing the Finch technology platform – the project will provide insights into the green credentials of in-flight products throughout their complete lifecycle, from sustainable sourcing, to production emissions, the amount of recycled material used, and end-of-life disposal.

“Aviation is not green, but we all have a responsibility to make it greener,” said APEX/IFSA CEO, Dr. Joe Leader.

“APEX Greener powered by SimpliFlying is a step in the right direction by focusing our airlines on in-flight products that are better for both our industry and our world. APEX Greener eliminates redundant airline sustainability verification expenses by fully leveraging our ability to openly share information as a trade association.”

