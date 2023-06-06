Alcohol has traditionally dominated travel, however, the growing ‘sober curious’ movement is continuing to embrace non-drinking traveler’s.

A new alcohol-free retreat designed for aspiring and sober traveler’s is set to open its doors at Melia Punta Cana Beach in the Dominican Republic in October 2023.

The retreat has been designed by Alcohol Free Life Coach and Certified Professional Recovery Coach Megan Wilcox, the founder and CEO of SobahSistahs Sobriety.

Dream and Discover the Dry Life in Punta Cana, is a five-day, four-night retreat designed to enable guests to ‘connect, restore and rediscover’ through a number of wellness initiatives, including a guided yoga class, sunset meditations, sound bath therapies and more.

In 2022, the no and low-alcohol market reached an almost US$10 Billion in value according to an IWSR report, as more and more consumers show an interest in an alcohol free (or moderated) lifestyle.

Dream and Discover the Dry Life is by no means a new concept, with an array of alcohol free retreats, hotels and customer offerings already in place for sober traveler’s, including:

Hooked on Travel: Alcohol free trips infused with opportunities for self discovery.

Alcohol free trips infused with opportunities for self discovery. Sober Vacations : Helping 12-steppers expand their comfort zone in safe and beautiful environments since 1987.

: Helping 12-steppers expand their comfort zone in safe and beautiful environments since 1987. Lifotel: A “no alcohol” hotel concept designed to bring one closer to living life the natural way.

A “no alcohol” hotel concept designed to bring one closer to living life the natural way. “Drinking Well” by Wynn Resorts: Offering guests non-alcoholic beverages throughout their Las Vegas resort.

Offering guests non-alcoholic beverages throughout their Las Vegas resort. We Love Lucid: Connecting like-minded solo travellers in pursuit of enriching and invigorating travel experiences minus the booze.

Connecting like-minded solo travellers in pursuit of enriching and invigorating travel experiences minus the booze. Zero Proof, Zero Judgment by Hyatt: A sophisticated spirit-free beverage offering at many Hyatt hotels around the U.S.

At the Skift IDEA Awards, we are looking for the projects that are focussing on people and community, that are leading to social change or benefiting communities.

If you have an exciting project to share, head to the Skift IDEA Awards today and start your submission. The final deadline for entries is June 20, 2023.