Maison Brummell Majorelle – an 8-room design-driven boutique hotel located in Marrakech – balances contemporary sculptural design with a traditional Moroccan undertone to stand out to design-minded travelers coming to Morocco.

Courtesy of Emily Andrews

Located across from this historic city’s Majorelle Gardens and a short walk from the Yves Saint Laurent museum, the Maison was constructed from scratch for Austrian hotelier Christian Schallert by New Zealand architect Bergendy Cooke and Moroccan architect Amine Abouraoui.

With an estimated 1,500 Riads located throughout Marrakech, Maison Brummell aims to entice global wanderlusts with its rose-hued tadelakt (a traditional Moroccan lime plaster technique), bespoke interior finishes crafted by local artisans, and a sought after neighborhood in Marrakech. However, the Maison’s unconventional design, particularly its inverted arches, was also met with resistance from the local community until the Marrakech-based architect, Abouraoui, was able to win the approval of officials and neighbors.

Maison Brummell Majorelle opened in April 2023.

