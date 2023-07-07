How are hotels doing post-pandemic? It all depends on the market and the type of hotel. In the U.S., average hotel rates nationwide have barely recovered to 2019 levels after accounting for inflation, but individual markets like New York City are performing better than before, while other individual markets, like San Francisco, are doing worse. But overall, it’s not price gouging.
In Europe, there’s a similar market-by-market dynamic at work. In the highest-demand markets for leisure travelers, especially Americans, hotels have been able to hike prices above inflation.
An article in Friday’s Financial Times had a compelling chart to make the point.
Read more at the FT's article: Can the post-pandemic travel boom endure?
“Hotels in London, Rome, Madrid and Paris are enjoying a boom even when compared with the pre-pandemic era. Revenue per available room rose the most of the four cities in Rome, where it was 60 per cent higher in June than in the same month in 2019, according to hotel data provider STR.”—Eri Sugiura and Robert Wright of the Financial Times
Breaking News Blog
Short stories and posts about the daily news happenings across the travel industry.
