Just weeks after buying Love Home Swap from Travel + Leisure Co., Paris-based HomeExchange acquired French competitor My weekend for you.

My weekend for you was founded in 2017 in southeast France. Its network of 1,200 hosts welcome travellers to their homes for free over a weekend to discover a particular region. The site claims to have over 20,000 members across 21 countries. The companies did not disclose any details of the deal.

The service is for those hosting. And for travelers to be able to contact other members and have their profiles verified, they must pay a fee.

HomeExchange claims it’s the first global home exchange community — facilitating one exchange every two minutes. The company stated that in 2022, guests booked 3.7 million exchange nights on its platform — 32 percent more than in the pre-Covid period.

A Berlin flat listed on HomeExchange. Source: HomeExchange

Earlier this month, the Paris-based company bought British rival Love Home Swap from Travel+Leisure Group, formerly known as Wyndham Destinations.

The deal marked HomeExchange’s ambitions for market expansion into the UK, Australia, and the U.S.

HomeExchange CEO Emmanuel Arnaud and President Charles-Edouard Girard founded GuesttoGuest, a Paris-based vacation exchange platform, in 2011. It acquired Cambridge,Massachusetts-based HomeExchange in 2017 for $35 million — the combined entity then came to be called HomeExchange.