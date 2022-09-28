Guesty, a startup that simplifies the operation and marketing of short-term rental and vacation rentals, said on Wednesday it had acquired two companies — Kigo and HiRUM — to expand the brand’s position in Southern Europe and Australia.

Guesty, based in the U.S. and Israel, didn’t disclose the transaction details.

Kigo and HiRUM have “thousands of customers” using their tools for property management and operations. For example, HiRUM’s customers include Palazzo Versace Gold Coast, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Ramada by Wyndham, and Grand Mercure Hotels & Resorts.

The deal extends Guesty’s “capabilities for flexible inventory management, allowing operators to handle traditional hotel listings, serviced apartments, holiday homes, and short-term rentals from one dashboard,” the company said.

Guesty has been on a shopping spree since August, when it revealed a $170 million Series E funding round. Earlier this month, Guesty bought Yield Planet, a hotel-focused revenue and distribution management platform.