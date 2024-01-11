Experience marketplace GetYourGuide has appointed Genevieve Vancutsem-Zednik as its chief people officer.

Vancutsem-Zednik’s role will become effective in March. She will oversee the talent management and culture of the company, headquartered in Berlin, with 800 employees across its 17 offices worldwide.

Johannes Reck, GetYourGuide co-founder and CEO, said the appointment is well-suited to the company’s subsequent “growth and investment plans for 2024,” as it focuses on its presence in the Americas.

Vancutsem-Zednik has two decades of human resources leadership and most recently served as the chief people officer for Europe and Asia at global e-commerce provider Wayfair.

“As the company matures into its next phase, I look forward to meeting, learning from, and working with the team to further build on a culture of growth and collaboration,” said Vancutsem-Zednik.