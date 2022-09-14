Flyr Labs, an LA-based company that sells software to airlines to help them with setting fares and related services, has bought Pribas, a German company that helps airlines with related functionality.

The companies didn’t disclose the deal terms.

Airlines such as Condor and SunExpress use Pribas’ retailing and integration platform to “create new fare choices at will and dynamically price and bundle offers to sell at revenue-optimal prices regardless of channel.”



“For over a decade, airlines have aspired to become travel retailers,” said Arnulf Pribas, founder and CEO at Pribas. “This transformation requires new operating models and the ability to navigate and harness a torrent of real-time data.”

Flyr and Pribas said their offerings help airlines vault into pricing and retailing practices more common in other industries.

Flyr also recently acquired another company, Newshore, a Barcelona-based software business that helps airlines with selling.



Flyr is a San Francisco-based startup backed by JetBlue Airways’ corporate venture arm JetBlue Technology Ventures. It has disclosed raising more than $150 million in funding from multiple investors to date.