European travelers plan to take fewer trips in the coming months, according to a survey of more than 5,000 travelers in September by the European Travel Commission.

About 68% of Europeans plan to travel between October 2023 and March 2024, down 3% from a year ago.

Around 45% of travelers have partially or fully booked their next trip.

While travelers plan to take fewer trips, they are reluctant to cut spending. About 71% of those surveyed plan to maintain or increase their usual travel budget in the coming months — despite inflationary pressures and economic troubles in several European countries.