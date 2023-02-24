Eurocamp owner European Camping Group recently completed its acquisition of outdoor accommodation provider Vacanceselect Group for $1.1 billion (€1 billion). European Camping Group owns outdoor-centered accommodation brands.

The acquisition was first announced in July and was approved by the French Competition Authority in February. With the deal, European Camping Group has more than tripled its campsite portfolio and now covers 500 destinations across France, Italy, Spain, Croatia and the Netherlands. European Camping Group is targeting a turnover of $738.4 million ( €700million) this year.