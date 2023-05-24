Hospitality brand onefinestay will bring bespoke theatrical performances to their guests in the US and UK thanks to a new partnership with London-based private theater group, Revels in Hand.

From a performance of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream to an original piece created for a special occasion, this new offering will enable guests to turn their rentals into their own personal theaters with first-hand access to West End actors, writers and directors.

The performances are available to book through onefinestay’s concierge in the US and UK initially, adding to their existing offering which already includes private chefs, cocktail waiters, event tableware and more via its website.

Credit: Ryan O Donoghue

“We aim to bring unparalleled, tailored experiences to guests in the most exquisite settings, so offering our homes as the immersive setting for Revels in Hand’s bespoke performances was an exciting fit,” says Michele Bayens, director of concierge services at onefinestay.

Many hotels have experimented with immersive entertainment on property, though few hospitality or short-term rental brands have offered experiential performances as a service.

