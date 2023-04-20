Get ready to blast off to a new frontier of luxury glamping, as El Cosmico’s Martian-inspired retreat is coming to Texas.

Source: ICON, BIG for El Cosmico

The concept of ‘glamping’, or glamorous camping, has been gaining popularity in recent years as an alternative to traditional camping. And hotelier Liz Lambert, the force behind El-Cosmico, is set to take this concept to an otherworldly level.

Lambert announced the pioneering plans for ‘Sunday Homes’ in March, working in partnership with ICON and Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), to expand the current El Cosmico site from 21 to over 60 acres.

Utilizing the opportunity to explore entirely new architectural possibilities, thanks to large-scale 3D printing, the team are certainly pushing the construction boundaries by producing organic structures in the form of domes, sweeping arches, and curved forms.

Source: ICON, BIG for El Cosmico

Designed to “celebrate the convergence of creative culture and the minimalistic natural environment of the Marfa landscape”, the development is set to include a collection of guest units along with a range of new hospitality services, including an infinity pool, spa, and communal facilities.

With groundwork set to start in 2024, this futuristic resort may be available to visit sooner than you think.

Source: ICON, BIG for El Cosmico

“I have had a vision for the evolution of El Cosmico for many years that includes several spaces that add to the experience both for guests and locals…” said Liz Lambert.

“In collaborating with the revolutionary thinkers at BIG and ICON, not only do I get to fulfill this dream, but we get to do it using this incredible 3D printing technology that marries the oldest principles of raw earth-based building with a futuristic technology that works more quickly, sustainably and efficiently than modern construction.”

El Cosmico’s transformation is set to be a revolutionary endeavor that could set the benchmark for innovative and breathtaking architecture, all while prioritizing sustainable methods. The renderings suggest that this fresh approach to constructing spaces can breathe life into architectural design, and it will be fascinating to see how this vision translates into reality.

