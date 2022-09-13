Forty-five percent of global consumers make travel decisions based on information they gather in newspapers and magazines, according to a survey by UK-based market research company YouGov.

South Africans are the most likely plan to travel based on information appearing in newspapers and magazine articles, with 62 percent of respondents agreeing with the statement below. A majority of respondents in Asian countries such as Vietnam, India and the United Arab Emirates said the newspaper and magazine articles influenced their travel decisions. Meanwhile, respondents in Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States are the least likely to be swayed by information in print.

Fifty-one percent of respondents who are influenced by newspaper and magazine articles on travel said they notice advertisements in such media.