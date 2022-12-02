American Airlines is no longer accepting new or renewal contracts for AirPass, its VIP-corporate membership scheme. However, “program functionality” will end by March 31, 2024.

Airpass was a prepaid travel program, and had been in existence for more than 40 years (it used to be called AAirPass, and at one point offered unlimited flights.)

Individual and shared memberships started at $10,000 per person, but dropped to $5,000 during the pandemic. It offered fixed rate pricing, no change fees, lounge access, status, and other benefits like Wifi subscriptions, Admirals Club access and in-flight amenities.

Now the airline is shutting it down, and the airline said refunds can be requested, or balances can continue to be used until the end of the contract.

No reason was given on its website, but with the widespread abolishment of change fees, AirPass may not have remained as relevant as it did prior to the pandemic.