Airbnb released a host of new upgrades and features in its summer release last week. Airbnb chief executive officer Brian Chesky has promised to work on more.

In a response to a suggestion from a user on Twitter, Chesky hinted at working on: lower cleaning fees, better search & filters, verified listings, better customer service, guest loyalty program, total price with taxes, better review system and lower prices.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has promised more features this summer. Source: Airbnb

“Millions of people have given us feedback on how to improve Airbnb. We’ve listened,” Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said during the announcement. “Today, we’re introducing the most extensive set of updates ever. Our design-driven approach means we’re always making Airbnb better, and our over 50 new features and upgrades are just the beginning. We will never stop improving Airbnb.”

Here are your top suggestions



1. Lower cleaning fees

2. Better search & filters

3. Verified listings

4. Better customer service

5. Guest loyalty program

6. Total price with taxes

7. Better review system

8. Lower prices



Working on all of this. More upgrades coming this summer https://t.co/cHor2K7KPc — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) May 5, 2023

The company said that the summer release was a response to user and host feedback. At the center of this is Airbnb Rooms, which the company characterizes as “an all-new take on the original Airbnb.” There is now a rooms category with over 1 million listings, redesigned filters and added new privacy and other features.

For guests, the features include total price display — so guests can view the total price with fees, before taxes, across the entire app including in search results, price filter, maps, and listing pages. There is also now a “months” tab to look for hosts accommodating longer-term guests. For stays over three months, the guest service fee after the third month will be reduced.