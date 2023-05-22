Air New Zealand has revealed further details around its new Skynest product, which is set to be available on ultra-long haul flights from September 2024, according to the airline.

The unique six-pod configured sleep zone will offer economy and premium economy fliers the chance to lie down and rest during long-haul flights, adding ‘more flexibility to the economy travel experience’.

Credit: Air New Zealand

Each pod is set to include all of the essentials required for a restful sleep, including a pillow, blanket and ear plugs, along with a USB port, ambient lighting and a privacy curtain.

Credit: Air New Zealand

“Our 83-year history is marked by a commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. SkyNest is the latest example, and we’re proud to be leading the way with this world-first cabin feature,” said Air New Zealand’s chief customer and sales officer, Leanne Geraghty.

“We’re delighted that customers are as excited about this new innovation as we are. Our extensive research and design process, which spanned five years and 170,000 hours, has resulted in a product that we’re confident will revolutionize the in-flight experience for Economy passengers,” she continued.

With prices looking to start at around $400 for a 4-hour period, it seems that the luxury of laying down during your flight may no longer be reserved for only First and Business Class fliers.

