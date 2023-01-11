One of the hottest areas for hotel companies is the open sea. Accor, the Paris-based hotel giant, hopes to launch a yaght-style cruise line Orient Express Silenseas by 2026, according to a report in Bloomberg News on Wednesday.

Adding to the multi-modal mindset, the 722-foot-long vessel will be branded after a famous railway brand, Orient Express.

Bloomberg reports that the ship will ply the waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean and host abou 120 passengers.

The move follows a multi-year effort by Ritz Carlton to create a yacht-like cruise line, as well as Virgin Cruises semi-elite approach to cruising.