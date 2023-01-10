Top-level leadership changes at Tour operator TUI continue as the German-headquartered firm confirmed the appointed a new Chief Information Officer, Pieter Jordaan.

Jordaan, a South African, has been with the company for eight years and has worked on the modernization of TUI’s IT infrastructure and cloud strategy. The previous CIO Marc Jennings was in the role for a little over a year. In an October interview, Jennings highlighted some of the challenges in shifting to a global digitally-led system.

Jordaan’s role became effective January 1. He will report directly to new Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Ebel who assumed responsibility on October 1 after being named to the role in June. Ebel was named after previous chief executive Friedrich Joussen announced his departure after two decades at TUI, stating the time was right for leadership change at the company.