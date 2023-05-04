Bournemouth Airport, located in the United Kingdom, has launched a ‘pioneering’ 360-degree video experience aimed at assisting passengers with additional needs when preparing to visit the airport.

According to Regional & City Airports (RCA), the owner of the airport, the use of this technology for accessibility purposes is ‘a first in the aviation industry’.

The initiative is being launched with Cranfield University, as part of a wider strategic partnership aiming to develop the technologies required to create a more progressive future for travel.

Credit: Bournemouth Airport

Andrew Bell, chief executive of RCA, said, “We recognize that air travel can be daunting for passengers with additional requirements, and are committed to doing everything we can to make air travel more accessible and inclusive for all our passengers.”

“By providing our customers with the opportunity to explore the airport before their visit, we hope to make the experience more enjoyable and less stressful, and will be closely monitoring the results at Bournemouth to see if and how the concept can be developed further.”

Passengers can now access the 360-degree video tour of the airport free of charge via the website, with the narrated tour guiding passengers from the point of arrival through to the boarding gate.

You can view the video below:

Bournemouth Departures 260 Tour

