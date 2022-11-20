Listen in for a discussion from Skift Aviation Forum with American Airlines CEO Robert Isom in conversation with Skift's Edward Russell.

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

For this bonus episode of The Skift Travel Podcast, we turn to Dallas where we held our first in-person Skift Aviation Forum earlier this week. To begin the event, we invited American Airlines CEO Robert Isom to have a conversation conversation with Airline Weekly’s Ned Russell about post-pandemic pattern changes and how his airline is preparing for the holiday season ahead.

“One of the things that we’re seeing though, is that demand is more spread out,” Isom told the audience. “It’s just really high, and at least from an airline perspective, we don’t have the ability to actually peak and valley as much as we’ve had in the past.”

You can listen to the full conversation, below. You can also watch the interview on our YouTube channel.

For more airline news, visit https://skift.com/airlines

For deeper understanding of the aviation industry, subscribe to Airline Weekly.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Google Podcasts | Amazon | RSS