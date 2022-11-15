Guest-Facing Hotel Tech Could Be $6 Billion Industry: New Skift Research

Guest-facing tech has gained popularity over the last few years, especially due to its contactless capabilities. While there is a lot of investment in this landscape and growing interest from hoteliers and guests, it is still largely in its infancy with a lot of potential to grow.

The guest-facing tech solutions facilitate efficient operations by taking over mundane tasks and if deployed correctly help achieve greater guest satisfaction. Most of these tech solutions pre-date the pandemic. However, the adoption of guest-facing tech gained momentum during this period due to its contactless capabilities.

In our new report, Hotel Tech Benchmark: Guest-Facing Tech 2022, we provide an overview of the market penetration of guest-facing tech in hospitality, estimating the total market size and revenue potential of the space across categories such as guest apps and in-room tech, virtual concierge, guest messaging tools and chatbots, digital check-in, and keyless entry. We also offer a list of top vendors for each of these categories.

Skift Research analysis shows that guest-facing tech in the hospitality industry has the potential to become a $6 billion tech category.

Guest Facing Tech Market Penetration

Guest apps is the most popular category with the highest market penetration. Messaging tools, chatbots, and in-room tablets too are categories that are at the top of the list of tech investment in hotels. Guest-facing tech, while popular, is still a major growth area in the hospitality sector.

