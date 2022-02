Skift Take Cuba was betting on the return of visitors to drive its economic recovery this year. But a late reopening and continued U.S. travel restrictions could leave the Caribbean nation high and dry.

Cuba is struggling to reawaken its tourism industry after months of pandemic-induced slumber as travelers stay away, threatening to derail the government's plan to haul the economy out of a deepening crisis. The communist-run island, long a popular Caribbean destination, has bee