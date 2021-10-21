Prospects for the operator of the UK-France tunnel are very much impacted by the swerve of Covid trends. With cases rising in both the UK and France, there's little wonder that Getlink has been reluctant to provide financial forecasts.

The operator of the Channel Tunnel Getlink posted a 13% drop in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, hurt by tougher COVID-19 travel restrictions and Brexit border controls.

Getlink, which reported revenue at 223.1 million euros ($260.02 million) for the three months to September, said in July it could not give financial guidance while governments did not give a stable timeframe on a return to cross-border travel.

“In the third quarter, the Group faced tightened health restrictions unlike last year,” said Chief Executive Yann Leriche in a statement.

With Britain’s hospitals being on edge at present, the UK said it would rely on vaccines and drugs to avoid yet another lockdown, having already shut the economy three times.

Whilst in France, the number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 went up for the third day in a row on Oct. 19, a trend not seen for almost two months, according to French health authorities.

