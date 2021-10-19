United's third quarter financial results could have been far worse had it not been for government aid and an uptick in travel demand.

United Airlines Holdings on Tuesday reported a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss, helped by a recovery in travel demand.

On an adjusted basis, the Chicago-based carrier reported a loss of $1.02 per share, compared with a loss of $8.16 per share last year. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expected the airline to report a quarterly loss of 1.67 per share.

With government pandemic aid, the airline reported a net profit of $1.44 per share for the quarter.

Third-quarter revenue came in at $7.75 billion, compared with $2.49 billion a year ago and was above Wall Street’s estimates of $7.64 billion.

