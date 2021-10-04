In this conversation from Skift Global Forum, Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International (SRI), speaks with Skift President Carolyn Kremins, about the organization’s dedication to local communities through positive social and economic impact, as well as its unique focus on sustainable tourism.

Founded in 1981, Sandals Resorts International has established itself as the single most successful tourism super-brand in the Caribbean, owning and operating over 20 all-inclusive resorts throughout the region, while maintaining a unique value-base of social, economic, and environmental responsibility.

Generating a positive economic impact on each destination and its people has been firmly embedded in SRI’s model from its inception, and it’s a core value that continues to guide every facet of its operations.

In this video, Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International (SRI), speaks with Skift President Carolyn Kremins, about the unique legacy of Sandals, its role as a crucial intermediary between visitors and local stakeholders, and its self-sustaining program of economic and social responsibility: a business bedrock that continues to give its communities on the ground the confidence to “dream big and never settle.”