Skift Take
When GetYourGuide criticized Google for promoting an uneven competitive playing field, some GetYourGuide partners accused GetYourGuide of similar transgressions in the way it markets its Originals tours. GetYourGuide vowed to make amends, the results of which will only become clear in a few months.
Online Travel This Week
GetYourGuide has been a staunch critic of Google, arguing that the search engine- turned-travel business sucks all the air out of the competitive landscape, and relegates partners to being mere fulfillment providers for Google.